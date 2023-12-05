Mackalister Silva, After many years of work, he managed to be called up to the Colombian National Team. “I called my wife, happy. Then without words, that’s how we received it, with this immense joy of a dream fulfilled,” she said when she learned of the call from the captain of Millionaires.

The 36-year-old player is already concentrated at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Bogotá, and is working under the orders of the coach Nestor Lorenzo.

Mackalister He spoke this Tuesday about his call to the Colombian National Team, already dressed in the clothing, and he did not forget the coach Alberto Gamero, whom he praised in the middle of his statements.

“What teacher Lorenzo is looking for in the national team is very similar to what teacher Gamero is looking for in Millonarios: Find the opposite goal, be proactive, etc. Today they call me because I haven’t stopped working,” explained the ’14’ ambassador. .

In his words, the key to being in this calling was not to give up on that dream that he always kept alive: “One sees the dream far away, but not impossible, More than a message for the footballer, it is for everyone, one cannot stop dreaming if he works and goes hand in hand with God, it is learning to understand his times. I explained to my eldest son, ‘I believe’, he never lost faith like in the family, he added everything.”

And I add: “For me it is very relevant, one has done things the right way and My joy belongs to the fans of Millonarios and football. Let them join me to enjoy,” he added.

‘Macka’ pointed out that he is going to enjoy being part of the National Team: “They called because I haven’t stopped working, the teacher had his points, I don’t know what they are, I don’t like to brag, I’m just going to enjoy the moment to the fullest.“.

The good thing is that your club has been a great school: “This is a team that is purposeful, looks for the opposite goal, in some way it is what we are looking for in Millonarios. We have just entered the room… The pressure is already on when you put on your country’s shirt, with the teacher’s idea.… I lack everything, I enjoy football a lot and I want to be at my best.”

At 36 years old, everything remains to be told in his career, which is not yet close to retirement: “I really like this, I enjoy it a lot, I am always preparing to continue growing,” he concluded.

