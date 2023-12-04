The Colombian Men’s Senior National Teamheaded by the technical director Nestor Lorenzoannounced the first players called up for the friendly matches against Venezuela and Mexico to be played in the United States.

“The FCF National Teams Department together with the Technical Body will confirm in the next few hours the remaining players who will join the concentration once they are released by their clubs,” says the Federation statement.

This is a call with players from the local environment, the MLS, Brazil and Mexico, among others, given that it is not a Fifa date so the main footballers are not taken into account.

The call for the Millonarios flyer stands out David Mackalister Silva and the return of the goalkeeper David Ospina.

Summoned

Alejandro Rodríguez – Deportivo Cali

Alvaro Montero – Millonarios FC

Andrés Reyes – NY Red Bulls (USA)

Brayan Vera – Real Salt Lake (USA)

Carlos Andrés Gómez – Real Salt Lake (USA)

Daniel Cataño – Millonarios FC

David Ospina – Al-Nassr FC (KSA)

David Mackalister Silva – Millonarios FC

Devan Tanton – Fulham (ENG)

Diber Cambindo – Cruz Azul (MEX)

Henry Mosquera – RB Bragantino (BRA)

Ian Poveda – Leeds United (ENG)

Jader Quiñones – América de Cali

Jimer Fory – Deportivo Pereira

Juan Camilo Hernández – Columbus Crew (USA)

Juan David Mosquera – Portland Timbers (USA)

Jorman Campuzano – Boca Juniors (ARG)

Mateo Cassierra – Zenit (RUS)

Samuel Velásquez – Atlético Nacional

Sebastian Gomez – Coritiba (BRA)

