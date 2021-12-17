A shame, this is how the adventure of José Juan Macías through the old continent can be defined to this day, since the arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores to the Getafe bench after Michel’s dismissal, the Mexican has only added 23 minutes and Although some argue that it is due to injuries, others point out that the footballer is not at all to the taste of the coach.
It was Macías who forced his departure from the Liga Mx and is paying dearly for it, it seems that in January the Mexican will have to seek a new destination away from Getafe and although the idea was to remain in Europe, there are no open doors in that market for José Juan, being so that his return to Mexico is near.
Through its representative, the ‘9’ would have been offered to the eagles of America, at least for the period of 6 months of the remaining contract that it has with Getafe, because at the moment no other team in the old continent is interested in its and Liga Mx is his only way to add minutes in the first half of 2022, but the forward does not want to return with Chivas, because they do not have great faith in the team, since he has been placed on the desk of the staunch rival.
