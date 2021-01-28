The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, a jewel of tourism in Peru, will close its doors again during two weeks for a new quarantine in the country given the increase in coronavirus cases amid a second wave of the pandemic, the government reported.

“The archaeological sites will receive zero visits” from the January 31 to February 14said the decree published in relation to the restrictions that will govern in 17 regions of the country.

The confinement, which will affect a third of the country, will be mandatory and will immobilize 16.4 million inhabitants, half of the country’s population.

A tourist in Machu Picchu. The archaeological site will close between January 31 and February 14. Photo: ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP

Following the prohibition, the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, located in the Cusco region, southeast of Peru, will close a second time since the pandemic broke out in March.

The objective is avoid crowds, considered one of the main sources of contagion, according to the Peruvian health authorities.

“The economic impact that we are going to have on the entire district is strong, the measures are very restrictive,” said the mayor of Machu Picchu, Darwin Baca.

Macchu Picchu had reopened in november, as a way to generate income in the middle of the recession taking advantage of a reduction in infections in Peru.

According to the Peruvian authorities, these measures seek to avoid crowds. Photo: ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP

Tourism vs. coronavirus

The mayor of Machu Picchu, a town near the citadel, assured that some 6,000 residents – who live directly from tourism – will be the most economically affected by the measure ordered by the government.

In addition, he ruled out that there are deaths from covid-19 in his community.

The Peruvian government declared the Cusco region at a ‘very high level’ of contagion and extended the curfew as well as the prohibition of social gatherings, among other restrictive measures.

Cusco reported the death of 18 people by covid-19 in 24 hours, which raised to 550 deaths in 10 months of the pandemic. Infections exceed 26,000 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

The second wave has been hitting several Peruvian regions without pause since the beginning of January, after the Christmas holidays and the end of the year.

The daily infections went from a thousand to more than five thousand, and the deaths shot from an average of 40 a day to more than a hundred.

Machu Picchu (Old Mountain in Quechua language) is the presentation postcard of the country. In 1983 it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The mythical citadel, dating from the 15th century, placed Peru on the world tourist map.

AFP