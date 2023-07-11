Leidy Johana Beltrán dreamed of seeing her five-year-old daughter in a school uniform. She was barely in the garden, but she already imagined seeing her grow up and go to school. Her brother, Camilo Beltrán, describes her as a dedicated mother and a hard-working woman. they called her affectionately little eyes. She was 29 years old and had two daughters. She took care of both by herself, since the father of the minors never assumed such responsibility. She lived in the southwest of Bogotá, in the town of Kennedy. She herself was murdered there, two blocks from her house. With a stab in the heart, who was her partner at the time, Waldo Morales, she cut short her dreams.

Like Leidy, Elva Eloísa was killed by her husband on July 3 in Cúcuta. The day before, Luisa Higuera was murdered by her boyfriend in Cartagena, and by Yudy Rodríguez, her sentimental partner in Bogotá. A wave of femicides in just one weekend that once again demonstrates the emergency due to gender violence that the country is experiencing, where, according to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, a woman is murdered every day for the fact that she is.

The figures support the alerts. In 2021, 210 femicides were registered; in 2022 they tripled and reached 614 cases; and in just six months from 2023, NGOs already report 213 homicides for gender reasons. In addition, according to Legal Medicine, in 2022 more than 10% of crimes against women were committed by their partners and are usually preceded by other types of violence such as beatings or excessive jealousy. Precisely, those signs were identified, before the tragedy, by Leidy’s family. According to her brother, Morales was possessive and distanced her from her close circle. This was not the first time that the woman was a victim of violence, since she had separated from her daughter’s father for the same reasons.

Domestic violence has also grown. In the year 2022, 47,771 cases were registered, an increase of 7,713 cases compared to the year 2021. And although the country has extensive regulations to deal with sexist violence, such as the Rosa Elvira Cely Law (1761 of 2015) —which classifies femicide as an autonomous crime—, or the recent declaration of national emergency for gender-based violence that was included in the development plan, the panorama shows that the laws have not had a real impact when it comes to preventing sexist violence.

For Olga Amparo Sánchez, director of Casa de la Mujer, one of the oldest feminist NGOs in Colombia, hope lies with the nascent Ministry of Equality: “We need actions that break with impunity and programs that have the explicit purpose of break with the imaginaries that naturalize and normalize violence. All of this requires human and economic resources, as well as the will for the Government to break the patriarchal pact between men; because it cannot be possible for a government of change and committed to equality to have men denounced for violence against women in high positions ”, she maintains.

belated justice

Leidy’s brother has proposed that justice be done. It is he who saw the video of the murder for the first time, who identified the feminicide, searched for the media and has taken care of everything necessary to continue with the process. The fight has not been easy. A few months ago, when everything finally seemed to be moving forward, the murderer’s defense requested what in legal jargon is known as a “cassation appeal”, through which the acquittal or reduction of her sentence is sought. This slows down the progress of the case because the challenge takes between six months and two years to resolve. “As a family we are still waiting for answers. It is not fair that we are in this uncertainty. Here more speed would be needed”, demands Camilo.

But the lack of haste on the part of the authorities in situations of this type seems to be the rule, particularly when it comes to preventing tragedies. A clear example was Erika Aponte, murdered by her ex-partner in the Unicentro shopping center in Bogotá, which caused a stir in the country. Days after the episode, public opinion learned that the woman had already denounced her mistreatment to the entities and she fled the house she shared with her partner, seeking shelter from her. Her calls for help were in vain. The Ombudsman warned that, like Erika, 2,200 women requested protection measures last year.

The orphans adrift

Behind the murdered women, other victims have been relegated: their children. Leidy’s two daughters had to find out about her mother’s femicide on the news, and then they went through a complex process within what the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) calls restoration of rights. The minor underwent brief psychosocial monitoring at that time. But it has been the only time.

The family mourning worsens due to the complexity of the criminal proceedings against the murderer, and the complex financial situation involved in supporting Leidy’s two daughters. Femicides Colombia indicates that every year 700 boys and girls are orphaned because of this crime. And, despite the fact that it is a worrying fact, there are few measures that take into account all those minors who are also victims of gender violence.

Faced with helplessness, the families who are victims of femicides have decided to jointly provide the support that the institutions have not given them. Several were organized in Bogotá in United for a Cause, a WhatsApp group in which they advise, talk, vent and sometimes meet. From these conversations, and with the encouragement of Carolina Giraldo Botero, representative to the Chamber for the Green Alliance, the idea of ​​a bill arose that would bring orphans for this crime out of oblivion so that the Government can assist them financially and socially, giving them priority access to certain State programs, or guaranteeing them education and health. For now, the project awaits the new legislative period to continue the discussion in Congress.

Camilo feels lucky that he and his parents were able to get custody of his nieces. The girls also wanted to stay with their maternal grandmother, whom they consider their other mom. They have been the ones who encourage her to continue when the pain due to the absence of Leidy, her only daughter and with whom they had a very close relationship, becomes unbearable. For them, her mother was recorded with a smile and that is how they remember her. The family is now fighting for the girls to have the life that Leidy always wanted to offer them.

If you are a victim of gender-based violence, you can call the 155 line that works throughout the national territory for free. If you are in Bogotá, you can contact the Purple Line at 01 8000 112 137, every day, 24 hours a day, so you don’t have minutes on your cell phone. Or directly to WhatsApp Purple Chat at number 3007551846. Also, if you require guidance on how to file a complaint of domestic violence, gender-based violence and sexual violence, you can contact number 122 of the Attorney General’s Office.

