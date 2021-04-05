Just three days ago the Arab News newspaper had dedicated an article to the career of Marwa elselehdar, the first female ship captain in Egypt; when the huge freighter Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal. Soon after, an image began to circulate on the networks that left her stunned: it was the news of the Arab newspaper with a manipulated headline who blamed her for causing the accident. The same one that had one of the main maritime trade routes blocked for ten days.

Twitter and Facebook were filled with messages that combined mockery, criticism and machismo, in addition to fake profiles who spoofed their identity to spread the rumors.

Elselehdar, who at the time of the Suez accident was working as the ship’s first commanding officer Aida IV, hundreds of miles away in Alexandria; he worried.

Marwa Elselehdar, next to the ship Aida IV. Photo: Instagram marwa.elselehdar

All the effort invested to make a name for herself, achieve that much desired title and make her way as the only woman in a sector male dominated, it could go to hell. The 29-year-old captain feared it would affect her career.

A world of men

Elselehdar, who has been passionate about the sea since she was a girl, has been in the maritime sector for ten years. Attracted by the example of her brother, she wanted to study Transportation and Maritime Technology in Egypt, her homeland. The studies were limited to male students, but in the end his application was accepted.

There were also obstacles when she ran for the title of captain: being the first female candidate in the country, the president of the academy wanted to make sure before the law allowed it. There were no limitations.

Marwa Elselehdar, in a man’s world. Photo: Instagram marwa.elselehdar

Elselehdar passed all the admission tests and joined the department. “I started my journey as the only woman among 1,200 students. I faced difficulties adjusting, especially during the first year, but the encouragement of those around me, and my own ability to believe in my dream, helped me overcome these challenges and I graduated in 2013, “he explained in the interview with Arab News.

After graduation, Elselehdar joined the crew of the ship Aida IV, with the rank of second officer. The ship, owned by Egypt’s maritime security authority, carries supplies to a lighthouse in the Red Sea. It is also used to train cadets at the Arab Academy of Science, Technology and Shipping, the regional university where the captain studied.

During the ceremony for the expansion of the Suez Canal, which the then President of Egypt, Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, organized with great packaging in 2015; Elselehdar commanded the Aida IV and became the youngest and youngest Egyptian captain the first to cross lto new navigation route.

Marwa Elselehdar. Photo: Instagram marwa.elselehdar

So the Ever Given lie was tarnishing the achievements of a decade in one day. “That fake article was in English, so it spread to other countries,” Elselehdar tells the BBC.

“I tried in many ways to deny what the article said because it was affecting my reputation and all the efforts I have made to get to where I am now,” he continues.

However, the news had the opposite effect and, although the scope of the lies was terrible, the support received from colleagues and personalities in the sector had a greater impact.

Marwa Elselehdar: “Thank you for your support” The captain was the victim of fake news

In addition, this motivated people to talk about her and her career. Elselehdar traded anger for gratitude and so he expressed in a video posted on his Instagram.

Elselehdar does not dismiss the idea that he was the target of rumors because is a woman. In fact, throughout her career she often encountered machismo in an industry historically dominated by men – women only represent 2% of sailors from around the world, according to data from the International Maritime Organization – and where in Egypt she is the exception.

Aware of the obstacles she has had to overcome, the sailor sent a message of empowerment to women a few weeks ago. “Don’t let your past or the opinions of others prevent you from pursuing what you really want. You are the captain of your ship, so head in the direction of your dreams,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gina Tosas, The Vanguard