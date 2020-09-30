In 2024, the Pentagon hopes to pit human pilots against AI-controlled planes in real duels. It was announced by the United States Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, in a recent intervention. In mid-August, the algorithms developed by Heron Systems had already proven capable of beat human pilots in simulated clashes. For Esper, the feat is proof of the “tectonic impact” that artificial intelligence and machine learning they will have in the wars of the future. For those who ask for a regulation that controls the development of weapons capable of killing without human intervention, it is one more indication that humanity is late.

“Even in these times of disruption we continue to see more and more reports of new types of weapons that are being studied, developed and tested and that incorporate autonomy in their critical functions.” These were the words chosen last week by Izumi Nakamitsu, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, to inaugurate the meeting of the Government Expert Group on Autonomous Lethal Weapons Systems (LAWS, for its acronym in English) in the Convention on Conventional Arms of the same entity. Nakamitsu also noted the urgency of the group’s progress, which has been meeting for more than six years to seek a framework to regulate these weapons. Once again And after five days of conversations, there are no tangible results.

“We have been in a traffic jam situation for a year. There are a number of powers in the convention that have no interest in the emergence of a binding regulation,” says Joaquín Rodríguez, member of ICRAC and campaign coordinator Stop Killer Robots in Spain. To this boycott he adds the lack of decision of other countries, including Spain. “The European Union has issued various resolutions asking the states to get involved in the negotiation. Then everything ends up being relatively a dead letter,” he laments. Even Pope Francis has entered the debate. “We are witnessing an erosion of multilateralism that is even more serious in the face of the development of new forms of military technology, such as autonomous lethal weapons systems, that irreversibly alter the nature of war, disengaging it from human control,” he warned on Friday. at the 75th UN General Assembly.

Inevitably late

Weapons with different degrees of autonomy already exist. “The US Navy X-47B drone, with a range of 3,800 km and a range of six hours of flight without refueling, can take off from an aircraft carrier, fly to the target, be refueled in flight, destroy the target , return and land on the aircraft carrier, “says Francisco Rubio Damián, Infantry Colonel of the Military Academy of Zaragoza and director of the Citadel of Jaca. “It is normal for military powers to develop weapons that give them a decisive strategic advantage over their enemies. It is inevitable and to think otherwise would only be a laudable exercise of naivety ”, reasons Rubio, PhD in Sociology and expert in Global Security and Defense.

In 2017, the United States, Russia and Israel concentrated more than half of the world’s weapons development projects with some kind of autonomy in their functions, according to the latest data compiled by the Stockholm International Institute for Peace Studies (Sipri). The most frequent categories were then unmanned aircraft and ground systems, and anti-aircraft defense systems. For Rubio Damián, the lack of progress in the negotiations so that this autonomy is not used indiscriminately in lethal functions is partly due to the delay in undertaking them. “The meetings began when the United States, China and Russia had spent years in their particular arms race developing military robots.”

In the absence of specific regulation, the development of autonomous lethal weapons systems is governed by the provisions of international humanitarian law (IHL). In this context, any use of force must comply with the principles of proportionality (damages to civilians must not be excessive in relation to the anticipated military advantage with the action), distinction (every effort must be made to unequivocally identify civilians and combatants) and necessity (the objective must be justified as essential for the advance of the conflict). “IHL sets the minimum thresholds that these weapons must meet, creating a framework that applies to any autonomous weapon. However, current laws fail to establish accountability for crimes committed with automated systems, ”he explains. Bryan McMahon, artificial intelligence policy researcher.

Unpredictability and black boxes

Why does this matter? Why these weapons can make mistakes on the battlefield. As with the roads, court cases, the identification of individuals and real life in general, the use of these systems can lead to unpredictable or impossible to explain results. Arthur Holland, a research associate in artificial intelligence and autonomy at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), compares the risks of autonomy in a weapon with those involved in a toaster. “Let’s say you have a toaster designed to work in a temperature controlled kitchen, and you use it in sub-zero temperatures. Surely it will not work the same ”, he explained last week at the colloquium organized by UNIDIR in parallel to the meeting of the group of experts. His interlocutor, Pascale Fung, is the director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence Research in Hong Kong and attributes this failure to the environment: when a system is not trained for certain scenarios, it may not be able to manage them.

“Also, sometimes the problem is not the environment but the input. If your toaster was trained to toast rye bread and in the field tests you introduce a bagel, the result could be any other, “explained Fung. The problem is that in this case, breakfast and kitchen walls are not at stake. Rather, it is the lives of those involved in warfare: a machine trained in wooded areas may fail in the desert, and another trained to detect targets with images of Caucasian people may function differently against individuals of other races.

Will they go to war? The time is not near when we see Terminators on the battlefield. Such a system would imply a level of sophistication that has not been achieved. In addition, the guidelines developed by the expert group at its 2019 meeting recommend avoiding the development of autonomous weapons in human form. “Experts say that anthropomorphizing robots could lead to unrealistic expectations of the reasoning and moral judgment capabilities of machines,” explains McMahon. However, the expert is convinced that we will see other concepts weapons capable of killing without human intervention sooner than we think: “Although the technology is not mature yet, the increasing geopolitical pressure pushes the LAWS closer and closer to the battlefield” . Rubio, for his part, admits that the technology exists, but believes it is “unlikely” that we will see it in action. “The military powers will do everything necessary to avoid stigmatizing this technology and will avoid by all means a fatal error that can be attributed to the use of military robots.”

Added to the unpredictability are the difficulties in following and understanding the reasoning of the algorithm. A system can appear to be absolutely precise in the recognition of combatants and be basing its identification not on people, but on the background landscape. If the black box and the failed logic of these decisions is unraveled, it is not possible to correct the error. “Technology created to make warfare more humane can become the most brutal weapons on the battlefield,” warns McMahon.

“One of the main problems we face is that there are States that repeat like a mantra claims that are lies,” Rodríguez begins. The ICRAC spokesperson refers to those who claim that it is possible to create error-proof LAWS. “There are always margins of error,” he insists. In this context, the demand against which the great war powers row is that there is always a person at the wheel when the machine poses a lethal action. It’s enough? At least it falls within the humanly controllable, Rubio points out. “It should be a sufficient guarantee that the military robot will not cause superfluous damage or unnecessary suffering. If we grant that trust in the soldier-combatant, even if he does not always comply, there is no reason not to give the same trust to the soldier-operator of the autonomous system” .

In November, the group of experts will meet again, but Rodríguez is skeptical, given the complexity of the situation. “The resources that are being managed are very high. To think that all these countries are willing to freeze the assets they have put into arms research is unrealistic,” he argues. The expert does not rule out that these negotiations could advance outside the framework of the UN, but insists that the institution would be the ideal framework. “The countries that are carrying out a boycott are not only making this treaty difficult, but also the resolution of disputes on an international scale in a dialogical way.

