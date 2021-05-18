During January of this year 2021 we received the surprising announcement that Bethesda was working on an Indiana Jones game. Those in charge of its development would be MachineGames, the developers of the more modern saga of Wolfenstein, started by The New Order in 2014. The company in question was helping Arkane in the development of Deathloop, so it could be understood that the development of the game had not yet begun, being in pre-production.

Today we bring new news about it, according to which MachineGames’ Indiana Jones game production would have already begun.

The creators of Wolfenstein are working on an Indiana Jones game

The news comes to us from the Linkedin of a MachineGames lighting artist, which shows us that the work of this studio in Deathloop finished in February of this year, while development of Indiana Jones began at least in March.

MachineGames’ Indiana Jones game production would have already begun

Hopefully you’ve enjoyed this news, which announces the starting shot for the new Indiana Jones game which, we can assume, will be a huge Microsoft exclusive. However, this news is a clear sign that the game will not be released for several years, so it will be better to be patient.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable Enjoy the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for good gaming comfort

Play wirelessly or use the included 2.7m USB-C cable for a wired gaming experience

Stay on target with a hybrid steering knob and textured grip on the triggers, buttons, and rear case

Last updated on 2021-01-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.