It seems that Machine Games may be working on a new game not yet announced as well as Indiana Joneswhich would not even be Wolfenstein, based on what emerged from a search carried out by the usual Timur222 Twitter account, now specialized in online curricula and documents.

In this case, the information does not derive directly from a curriculum found online, but from an indiscretion that an ex-developer of the team in question would have told him. According to what was reported in the Tweet, this ex-member of MachineGames would have revealed that the team is working on a mysterious game not yet announced, together with the already known Indiana Jones.

Subsequently, Timur222 returned to the topic by responding to some comments and adding that the mystery game it wouldn’t be Wolfenstein 3as was assumed by many, considering the previous work by the team.

It would therefore be yet another title, on which at this point it is difficult to make predictions. MachineGames is a team that is part of the Zenimax Bethesda group, which consequently became first party Xbox Games Studiosbut was not included in the presentations of the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

Many hoped to have some updates on Indiana Jones, but the project is still totally shrouded in mystery and even this recent opportunity has not been used to communicate something new about it, so we just have to wait to find out more.