The team MachineGames expands: the internal studio of the ZeniMax groupBethesda who is working on Indiana Jones has in fact decided to open one new headquarters in Swedenin the city of Sundsvall, to be honest a rather atypical choice for a development team, but with a specific purpose.

The idea is in fact to have an operational base in a particularly promising and growing area in terms of videogame development. “As developers, we are always looking for new talent,” reported Jerk Gustafsson of MachineGames, “Opening a satellite office in the north of Sweden gives us the opportunity to to recruit from a large group of experienced developers based in the region who would not be able to travel to our headquarters in Uppsala.”

MachineGames is in fact a team that is already based in Sweden, but in the better-known Uppsala. Evidently, he intends to expand but always remaining in the same country and trying to recruit staff belonging to the same geographical area.