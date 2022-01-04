Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Machine shops Wärtsilä has a large engine and system deal for French container vessels

January 4, 2022
The 12 vessels ordered by CMA CGM will be built in China.

Wärtsilä supplies engines for large container vessels built by the French shipping company CMA CGM, as well as propulsion control and navigation systems.

The deal includes 12 vessels to be built in China, each fitted with five Wärtsilä 34DF multi-fuel auxiliary engines. The engines are manufactured in a Wärtsilä joint venture in China.

The main fuel for the engines is liquefied natural gas (LNG), but in the future, multi-fuel engines will also have the option of using renewable fuels, such as biogas or synthetic methane.

The first ships will be completed by the end of 2023. Wärtsilä has previously received contracts for the same content for 14 CMA CGM container vessels, most of which have already been completed.

