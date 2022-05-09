Machine shops Production continues almost normally at the Valmet plant affected by the fire – “Much worse could have happened”

The mill’s own fire brigade managed to contain the fire effectively from the very beginning, says Jari Vähäpesola, Valmet’s head of the paper machine business.

Valmetin flames and a large cloud of black smoke rose from a paper machine factory in Jyväskylä on Saturday morning when a fire broke out in the hall making rolls of paper and board machines.

President of Valmet’s paper machine business Jari Vähäpesolan according to him, the damage caused by the fire seems to be relatively small due to the clever action of the factory’s own fire department.

“It could have been a lot worse. The rescue service praised the factory’s own fire department. They managed to contain the fire with the right measures at the very beginning, ”says Vähäpesola.

Fire is believed to have started from a roll on a test bench. There was oil on the roller and near the bench, causing black smoke. There were 30 people at work in the hall at the time of the fire, one of whom was slightly injured.

The end of the hall, which makes special rollers, was badly damaged by fire. Damage to other structures in the hall is being investigated.

“An inspection of the building is underway. Possible damage to the machine tools is also being investigated. There is dust and soot that needs to be cleaned up. ”

Size The Rautpohja factory area has a total of 1,850 employees, 120 of whom are working in the fire-damaged part of the hall.

On Monday, the work of about 300 employees in paper machine production was suspended due to damage investigations and cleaning work.

Most employees are believed to be able to return to work within a week.

“For example, the foundry, maintenance and test machine are working just fine,” says Vähäpesola.

Valmetin order books are thick and production is running at full capacity. According to Vähäpesola, the company is now investigating whether the fire will cause delays in deliveries.

“We also have the opportunity to use our subcontractors and other factories. The effects are being assessed. ”