Tuesday, April 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Machine shops Ponsse warns: Earnings will deteriorate “significantly” due to Russia and inflation

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The forest machine manufacturer is due to publish its January – March earnings report on Tuesday.

Forest machine manufacturer Ponsse warns that its operating profit this year will be “significantly” lower than last year’s EUR 75 million.

According to the company, its results are weighed down by the stagnation of Russian exports, problems with the availability of parts and components, and strong inflation.

Ponsse issued new earnings guidance on Monday. The company is due to publish its January – March earnings report on Tuesday.

At the beginning of March, Ponsse withdrew its earnings guidance for the current year due to uncertainties related to its business due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and EU sanctions. The company then announced that it would not issue earnings guidance for the current year.

In March, the company suspended exports of forest machines and spare parts to Russia and Belarus for the time being. Sales in Russia and Belarus account for about 20 percent of the company’s net sales.

See also  Russian manufacturer of mayonnaise showed flight of its unmanned aerotaxi

Initially, Ponsse estimates that its operating profit will be “at the same level” this year as last year.

#Machine #shops #Ponsse #warns #Earnings #deteriorate #significantly #due #Russia #inflation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

President of Peru proposes controversial castration project for rapists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.