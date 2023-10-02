Machine shops | Kone’s CEO, Henrik Ehrnrooth, is leaving the company – “there is definitely no question of a start”, says the analyst

Kone’s long-time CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth will leave his position as CEO next spring. The government has started the search for his successor.

Elevator– and escalator manufacturer Kone says that the company’s long-time CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth will leave his position as CEO during the first half of next year.

Kone announced on Monday that Ehrnrooth had informed the company’s board of his intention. The company’s board has started the search for his successor, Kone says in its press release.

According to Kone, Ehrnrooth is committed to continue as CEO until the start of his successor and to ensure a smooth transfer of tasks to the new CEO.

Ehrnrooth started working for Kone in 2009 as CFO. He was appointed CEO in 2014.

Ehrnrooth the decision to leave the CEO’s position after about ten years is somewhat surprising, but not dramatic, says an analyst at equity research company Inderes Erkki Vesola.

“Decisions to leave are always surprising, but there is no drama in the announcement because Ehrnrooth has a reasonable number of years behind him,” says Vesola.

Ehrnrooth’s era as Kone’s skipper has been twofold, as the company’s operating environment has clearly changed over the course of about ten years.

When Ehrnrooth started as CEO in 2014, the growth of the Chinese real estate market accelerated Kone’s business and profitability in 2015–19.

After that, growth slowed down when China’s elevator market froze due to the corona pandemic and the country’s strict corona restrictions, as well as difficulties in the real estate market.

During the growth years, Kone’s operating profit percentage, which describes profitability, was 14–15 percent, while recently it has been ten percent.

“It is not appropriate to blame the company’s management for this, but the market has changed. When there is no growth, the competition gets tougher,” says Vesola.

Vesola estimates that Ehrnrooth’s departure announcement comes as a disappointment to Kone’s board, even though the company’s changed market environment may require a new type of manager.

“There is definitely no question of any kind of start-up, because the transition period is long and wide,” Vesola estimates.

The machine’s announcement signals an agreed departure. Chairman of the board of the company Antti Herlin in the release, “sincerely” thanks Ehrnrooth for his “excellent work”.

Ehrnrooth, on the other hand, thanks Herlin and Kone’s board for the “excellent cooperation” and says he is “very grateful” for the support.

Ehrnrooth was born in 1969. He has been the chairman of the board of forestry company UPM since 2022.

Kone’s share opened to a clear rise on the otherwise upbeat Helsinki Stock Exchange. At 10:20 a.m., the share was up 1.8 percent at 40.64 euros. At the same time, the general index OMXH was up 0.7 percent.

Kone announced the change of CEO on Monday morning before the opening of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.