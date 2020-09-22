Machine shops Kone estimates that its profitability will be better than expected this year

On Tuesday, Kone also changed its assessment of the Chinese new equipment market, which is important to it.

Elevators and escalator Kone announces that its net sales and adjusted operating profit have developed better than expected in the third quarter. Therefore, the company will improve its assessment of the development of its business this year.

According to the new estimate, the change in net sales this year will be between -1% and +2% at comparable exchange rates compared to 2019. The company estimates the adjusted operating profit margin to be 12.1–12.7.

Previously Kone estimates that the change in net sales this year will be between -4 percent and zero. The company estimates that the adjusted operating margin will decrease slightly or be stable at best. In 2019, the adjusted operating profit margin was 12.4 percent.

On Tuesday, Kone also changed its assessment of the Chinese new equipment market, which is important to it. The machine believes the new equipment market will grow in China and shrink in other regions due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

