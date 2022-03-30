Since the beginning of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, sales through delivery apps have grown and with them the machine blows. These scams can claim victims in a number of ways. In some situations, the delivery person requests an amount in addition to the amount paid by the application and, in others, the card machine has defects on the screen and it is not possible to consult the amount, which is displayed separately on a cell phone.

According to the Consumer Protection Code, all companies and people who participated in the consumption relationship are jointly and severally liable for the repair of damages caused to the consumer. It is important to file the complaint with Procon or in the electronic public complaint registration systems, such as consumer.gov.br.

“With the pandemic these blows have increased a lot. Anyone who is a victim and is charged an incorrect amount, should trigger Procon. We will investigate the responsibility of the company and call the police. Delivery companies must answer for the problems and reimburse the consumer”, says Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

Check out some tips to avoid falling into the machine scam:

Refuse payment if the machine has a broken display or does not allow the reading of the amount charged;

Do not pass your data over the phone;

Not handing the card over to the delivery person;

Be suspicious if the delivery person informs you that it is necessary to pay some extra amount;

In case of doubt or different occurrence, you must contact the place where you ordered the food or product;

Avoid paying physically. If there is fraud in the charge made in the application, the company becomes responsible.

