Machine learning Political conviction can be seen in the face, argues recent research – Algorithm performed better in the task than the human and personality test

The algorithm identified the political trend from the face image with 72 percent accuracy. People performed the same task just a little bit by chance. The method has been criticized.

Political the belief can be seen on the face, argues a recent U.S. study.

Developed for facial recognition, the program was able to divide people into conservatives and liberals based on their profile images. It succeeded in the task better than a person or a personality test.

Researchers at Stanford University gave the facial recognition algorithm a profile picture of more than a million people to look at. It was a commonly used, open source facial recognition program.

The majority of the images, over 900,000, came from U.S., Canadian and British dating sites. Users had also indicated their political orientation in their profile.

The remaining approximately 100,000 images were collected from U.S. Facebook users who had indicated their political orientation in their profile and also responded to an extensive personality test.

The task of the algorithm was to classify people as conservative and liberal by comparing their facial features. It succeeded in the task with an accuracy of 72 percent. Results did not vary significantly between countries or sites.

Research was published Scientific Reports.

Algorithm the estimates he made were more accurate than those of people who managed to distinguish between conservatives and liberals only slightly better by chance, with an accuracy of 55 percent.

“Algorithms go through such large amounts of data that no human can do the same. Therefore, such technology outperforms the human in its visual functions, ” says led the research Michal Kosinski To Psypost.

The estimates made by the algorithm were largely not based on age, gender, or ethnic background.

Certain facial features, postures, and expressions rose to prominence. The researchers found that the mere position of the head helped the algorithm distinguish political beliefs with an accuracy of 58 percent: liberals were most likely to look conservatives directly at the camera.

Liberals expressed more surprise in their images and conservatives disgust.

Algorithm overcame a personality test of up to a hundred questions that managed to divide people into conservatives and liberals with only 66 percent accuracy. The test included political issues such as equality, tax payment and support for artists.

Kosinski hopes that the research result will serve as a warning to scientists, decision-makers, engineers and ordinary citizens alike.

“If such technology were applied to large masses of people, for example in the context of elections, the consequences could be enormous.”

“ The research method has been combined with pseudo-scientific physiognomy, among other things.

At issue is not the first time that Kosinski and colleagues have studied the ability of algorithms as evaluators of human properties.

In 2013, the Kosinski research group published research, where the algorithm evaluates people’s personality traits, religious and political beliefs, sexual orientation, age, ethnic background, gender, intelligence, and even happiness based on their Facebook likes.

Kosinski’s research has garnered criticism from both the public and the research community. Kosinski’s research method is incorporated among other things, to the pseudo-scientific physiognomy, according to which a person’s facial features are connected to his personality.

Professor at the University of Chicago Alexander Todorovin by the algorithm’s judgmental ability is not based on facial features but on how people bring out their personalities, cultures, and lifestyles in their social media images.

Many are, too concerned that research into algorithms and facial recognition can encourage the misuse of such technologies and thus discrimination, exploitation and even genocide.