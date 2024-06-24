Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Press Split

40 minutes after takeoff, the plane had to turn around. A Boeing plane flew back to Amsterdam airport. Rescue teams were on alert.

Amsterdam – The trip was supposed to go from Amsterdam to Rio de Janeiro. However, a wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft was unable to take the passengers to their destination. A technical defect forced the plane to turn back to the airport. It is an incident that joins a series of mishaps – just recently a Boeing 737 MAX 8 was at the center of a dangerous incident.

Emergency landing at Amsterdam Airport – Boeing 777 breakdown

40 minutes after takeoff, the Boeing plane returned to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Sunday (June 23). The plane, belonging to the Dutch airline KLM, was over Belgium when a technical defect was reported. This was announced by the Dutch air traffic control, according to the news agency ANP.

The plane landed safely and the passengers were not in danger, a KLM spokesperson told the agency. The exact nature of the defect was not disclosed. Before the emergency landing, kerosene was reportedly released over the North Sea. Rescue workers were on alert at the airport – this is a routine measure in such cases.

Aircraft of the Dutch company KLM at Schiphol Airport. © Robin Utrecht/dpa

The passengers of flight KLM705 would be flown to Rio de Janeiro on Sunday on another plane, KLM said. It was not initially disclosed how many passengers were affected.

Boeing mishaps are piling up: cabin wall broken, tires fallen off

Recently, several technical glitches on Boeing aircraft have caused uncertainty. These include the following:

Early 2024: Part of the cabin wall of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 broke off during flight. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing. In January, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a temporary flight ban on 737 MAX aircraft. 171 aircraft were affected.

March 2024: A Boeing 777 of United Airlines A tire fell off shortly before takeoff from San Francisco.

May 2024: New Zealand authorities announced an investigation. Several passengers were injured in severe turbulence on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight from Sydney to Auckland.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun vowed to improve at a hearing before the US Senate committee on Tuesday (June 18). “Our culture is far from perfect, but we are taking action and making progress,” he said. Calhoun also apologized to the families of victims of the crashes in 2018 and 2019.

In the scandal surrounding the lack of safety precautions at aircraft manufacturer Boeing, two witnesses died within a few weeks in 2024. They had made serious allegations against the company. (mbr with dpa)