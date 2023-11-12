The film of The Legend of Zelda has been officially announced and we know that it will be produced by Nintendo and Sony. However, we don’t know many other things, including the actors who will play the characters, starting with Link and Zelda. Now a famous face steps forward to play the warrior: Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker born).

Machine Gun Kelly shared a photo of an article announcing The Legend of Zelda movie in an Instagram Story and said he’d like to star in the movie. She specifically wrote: “If I don’t play Link we have a problem“.

Kelly is a well-known Legend of Zelda fan; he and his girlfriend – Megan Fox – were seen wearing costumes inspired by Link and the other protagonist of the series, Princess Zelda, on Halloween night last year in Los Angeles (you can see an image at the top of the news) . It is therefore not surprising that he applied for the role.