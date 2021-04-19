Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, boyfriend of the famous actress Megan Fox, is preparing a new venture born of his passion for manicure.

The artist will launch his own enamels line Inspired by the designs that he made to wear on his nails. This project, unrelated to music, has been carried out in collaboration with the brand Unlisted Brand Lab, under the name UN / DN.

According to information provided by the company, they are very happy with the joint work, which represents a change in cultural stereotypes. At the moment, little is known about the designs that this collection will include.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been together for just over a year. The Transformers protagonist confirmed her courtship with the musical star in July 2020.

“I waited forever to find you again,” was the actress’s message. Amid engagement rumors, the rapper announced a new project outside of music.

Machine Gun Kelly giving a show. Photo: AFP

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox go public with their relationship

During the 2020 American Music Awards, which took place in November last year, the couple surprised locals and strangers by appearing together for the first time.

Both made their entrance on the red carpet capturing the gaze of many media. She wore an emerald colored ensemble, while the musician wore a white suit that exposed her chest.

