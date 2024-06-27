Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Shortly after takeoff, a Boeing aircraft encounters problems. The plane goes into an abrupt descent. But it is not the first incident involving the aircraft manufacturer.

Incheon – The series of mishaps at Boeing continues. Just recently, a Boeing 737 Max 8 was once again at the center of an incident. The next incident occurred with the same model belonging to the South Korean airline Korean Airline. Shortly after takeoff, the plane had to turn around.

Problems with pressure equalization: Boeing has to turn around after incident

The Boeing took off from Incheon, South Korea, on Saturday afternoon (June 22) with 125 passengers. The flight’s destination was Taichung in Taiwan. However, the plane never arrived there. As the South Korean news agency Yonhap News Agency reported that a problem with the pressure equalization system occurred around 50 minutes after takeoff. This system regulates the internal pressure on board.

Due to the malfunction, the aircraft had to return to Incheon immediately. The pilots made an abrupt descent. FlightRadar24 The Boeing could be seen losing about seven kilometers in altitude within a few minutes and circling several times over the island of Jejudo before returning to Incheon.

A Korea Air Boeing has to return after problems with pressure equalization. © Screenshot/FlightRadar24; Pond5 Images/imago

15 passengers injured after incident with Boeing aircraft

According to the news agency, which cited information from the South Korean Ministry of Transport, 15 passengers suffered minor injuries during the descent. Some people on board were said to have hyperventilated, others complained of pain in their eardrums. A total of 13 people were later treated in a hospital.

However, no one was seriously injured, the airline assured on Tuesday (June 25). A spokesman added: “We are working fully with the relevant authorities to clarify the circumstances of the incident,” he added, and apologized “to everyone affected.” The incident is now being investigated.

Another Boeing aircraft breakdown: Ministry imposes flight ban

Loud ABCNews The ministry has imposed a flight ban on the Boeing aircraft in question. Airlines in South Korea are also required to check the pressure equalization systems on their aircraft. A video of the Korean Air incident has already gone viral on social media. The footage shows oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling on board the affected flight and how the aircraft later lands safely again.

After several accidents and crashes in recent years, Boeing is facing strong criticism. CEO Dave Calhoun also felt this at a hearing before a US Senate committee. “Our culture is far from perfect, but we are taking action and making progress,” said Calhoun. Two whistleblowers who had previously made serious allegations against Boeing also caused a stir. (kas/AFP)