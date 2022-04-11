Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

Split

The emergency landing of a cargo plane operated by the German postal service provider DHL paralyzed Juan Santamaria Airport in Costa Rica for several hours. The reason was hydraulic problems.

Costa Rica – Scary scenes erupted at Juan Santamaria Airport in Costa Rica on Thursday (April 7). A plane from the company DHL, according to the national newspaper La Nacion in the direction of Guatemala City at the international airport of the capital San José, reported problems with the hydraulic equipment of the cargo plane just 25 minutes after take-off. The processes were disrupted so drastically that the crew was forced to return, reports the dpa. The plane suffered major damage on the airport runway. According to authorities, no one was injured.

The broken plane at Juan Santamaria International Airport in Costa Rica. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Carlos González

Costa Rica: Emergency landing at the airport – DHL plane breaks up

While luckily there were no personal injuries, the DHL aircraft suffered significant damage. The Boeing 757 machine skidded during an emergency landing at Juan Santamaria Airport. She then slid off the runway and broke in two near the stern. Mexican flight journalist account @Transponder1200 posted a footage of the emergency landing on Twitter:

According to further information, blue hydraulic fluid escaped from the DHL machine after the crash landing and smoke could be observed, as also reported by n-tv. In order to prevent a fire from breaking out, the fire brigade moved in and put an end to a potential fire hazard with spray foam.

DHL: Cargo plane breaks up – Costa Rica’s fire chief speaks up

Cargo plane broke up during emergency landing in Costa Rica. © picture alliance/dpa/La Nacion via ZUMA Press | bombers

Juan Santamaria Airport in Costa Rica was closed for a total of five hours to recover the DHL plane. Fire chief Héctor Chaves spoke via video message on Thursday from the scene and confirmed the incident described. The extent to which the postal items were damaged is not yet known, nor is the exact cause of the hydraulic problems responsible for the emergency landing. The authorities have already started the investigation. You can read here to what extent a new delivery variant from Deutsche Post is less risky in this respect. (askl)