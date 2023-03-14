A Citroën Ami electric a Montecarlo in an attempt to imitate the car of F1 it overturned at the hairpin on the famous Formula 1 track. the video ofaccident of the machine has become immediately viral and it made the rounds on the web.

Machine accident in Monte Carlo

A 16 years old driving on the streets of Montecarlo he tried to push his electric car to the limit F1 hairpin, with another 22-year-old boy on board. The attempt to imitate single-seaters was unsuccessful because the light quadricycle with electric motor at full speed it overturned (max. speed of 45 km/h).

Uphill, little Ami, traveling the track in the opposite direction, held up, but then when the young driver decided to go down that stretch, the vehicle has transferred all the weight to the outsidecapsizing.

The sidewalk it protected passers-by, with the two young occupants of the AMI who fortunately escaped unharmed from the now destroyed small car.

Video Citroën Ami in Monaco

Citroën Ami protagonist of the video in Monaco a small electric city car that can be driven without a license starting from 14 yearsbeing approved as light quadricycle. For its small size and maximum speed of 45 km/h it is designed to move easily in the traffic of big cities.

It is by no means a vehicle to take to the limits, with which you can defy the laws of physics as happened in Monte Carlo.

