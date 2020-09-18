The Deportivo Alavés coach, Pablo Machín, stressed this Friday that “a team like Alavés cannot lower their attention in any case” and acknowledged, after watching the game again, that the defeat against Betis was a concentration error. The Soriano said at a press conference that they are “working on many things” and acknowledged that a team “always evolves in the first days, when you have to form a good group to achieve the objectives.” “We work a lot depending on our game model and we emphasize the ball delivery“, explained the Alava coach. Regarding his rival, Granada, he valued that” it is a team that has the inertia of last year and a consolidated base and to which players of proven quality have been added that make them more competitive and more dangerous “.

Alavés will visit one of the most prepared teams of the moment, as it began to play the preliminary phase of the Europa League. Despite this, Machín said that they do not have to be afraid because they can be more rolled and settled for having started to compete earlier. “In the previous game we gave a correct image and we competed against a rival with higher expectations than we can have, but there is very little difference between many teams and that is brand for quality and concentration and we can not give any facility to any rival“said the Castilian coach. The Albiazules are playing again away from Mendizorroza, a situation that was a must for the Vitoria team last year and although Pablo Machín is aware that the players can remember these figures, he assured that”today playing at home or away does not have to have much difference“due to the absence of the public.

In this sense, he repeated that they miss the breath in their stadium and commented that although society is in a delicate situation with several outbreaks, he claimed that “there are other shows where there is an audience and in football, with open and wide stadiums, fans could enter“. Asked about the statement issued by the group of coaches in which some measures taken by LaLiga are questioned, he stated that”there are measures that have no logic “such as the prohibition of the use of clothing, because the teams already coexist and that space “It is necessary not only for the instructions of the coaches, but for the routines of the players“.

The transfer deadline ends on October 5 and Pablo Machín affirmed that everyone expects reinforcements for Alavés, although he did not assure that they can be given. “The club will try to have the best possible squad in the centenary year and my job will be to optimize it and make a good block, “said the coach, who has needs in the center of the field and in the lanes, where” there are converted players who have never played in that position. “