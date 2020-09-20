Granada lives the most beautiful days in its history. The European costume has been a great fit for the Nasrid team at this start to the season. His brilliant league debut against Athletic found continuity in Albania in the Europa League debut (0-4) and now the challenge is not to accuse the sweet and happy hangover. That is what Diego Martínez emphasizes, who tries to do therapy to keep his team plugged in one hundred percent.

Alavés, on the other hand, has started the championship on the wrong foot. The defeat in extremis against Betis has created some doubt. But Machín will maintain the block, the drawing and his confidence in the punch of his forwards, Joselu and Lucas Pérez. On them he will base a large part of his options to dissipate the red and white joy.

The people from Vitoria traveled without their captain Manu García, who still has not recovered. Yes there will be Lejeune, already integrated into the team and arriving to increase competitiveness in the rear. While the expected reinforcements arrive in the core and in the bands, Machín will bet on giving continuity to the bulk of the team that debuted in the League. Lejeune points to novelty in the line of three centrals and there is some doubt in the left lane, where Luis Rioja continues to start with some advantage over Javi López.

In Granada there will be changes with respect to the team that played in the Europa League. At first, Foulquier, Luis Milla and Machís will return to the eleven and some other rotation is also expected. On Thursday there is another European appointment and Diego Martínez is aware that he must move his pieces well to be able to face three competitions. The coach wants to extend to the maximum this moment of historical happiness that Granada is experiencing. To do this, he must bend an Alavés who does not want to be invited by stone and aspires to dynamite the party aroma that is breathed in Los Cármenes.

Keys

Medullary: The battle in the center of the field can have a decisive influence on the game. Luis Milla, Montoro and Yangel Herrera will measure forces with Battaglia, Tomás Pina and Pere Pons.

Rhythm: Granada is one of the teams with the most rhythm, shot with the Europa League and with great inertia. And the albiazules are joining the Machín system.

Strategy: The defeat to Albiazul to start with Betis makes there motivation to start adding. Machín will continue betting on the three centrals and long bands.

Trust: Granada arrives with morale through the roof. His start to the season has been overwhelming. Unmitigated victory against Athletic in the League (2-0) and defeated Teuta in the Europa League (0-4).

Fatigue: The Nasrids arrive after playing on Thursday and will put changes into play. The people from Vitoria have been preparing the game all week and sharpening their tactics.

Aces to follow

Luis Milla: It was key in the debut against Athletic and rested in Albania. It is called to be one of the key pieces of Granada this course.

Lejeune: The central tries to give solidity in the line of three. He arrives on loan from Newcastle and Machín knows him from his time at Girona.

Ups and downs

– Diego Martínez will give the call today. The technician is aware of Kenedy’s and Domingos Duarte’s discomfort.

– Machín is concerned about the injury to Manu García, a bone edema that prevented him from completing the last year in conditions.

Statistical corner

– Granada have beaten Alavés the last three times they have met.

– In the First Division they have only been measured once on Andalusian soil, with a 2-1 local victory. In Mendizorroza the albiazules won 3-1.