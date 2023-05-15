“A madman attacked them from behind with a machete,” confessed the mother of one of the two Argentines badly injured by the attack of a 21-year-old man on a paradise island off the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, which occurred this Friday, May 12.

This is the mother of Santiago Lastra, who together with Benjamín Gamond and Macarena Elía González, they were surprised from behind by a man who attacked them with a machete and caused serious injuries in different parts of the body.

(Also: A driver crashed, flipped and escaped, forgetting his partner was trapped in the vehicle)

“It was something unusual, frightening and unexpected”, commented the woman, outraged by the unpleasant situation that her son and his friend had to go through, who is seriously hospitalized in the Central American country.

“Santiago called me from a nurse’s phone,” explained the woman about the first communication she had with the young man. after learning of the brutal attack.

“They were on vacation on the island and had arrived two days ago. On Friday they were having lunch in a small restaurant on the beach, a little beach club, and a madman attacked them from behind with a machete”, narrated the mother on Saturday night in dialogue with TN. “He attacked Benja because he is the most serious,” she emphasized.

The victims of brutal attack They are Benjamín Gammond, 23, Santiago Lastra, 22, and Macarena González, 29. The three young men are friends who were traveling through Mexico for some time.

(Also: The mysterious town with the most twins in the world)

Oaxaquitas complexed!

“In the back and for no reason”: this was the brutal machete attack on 3 Argentines on a beach. It happened this Friday afternoon in Chacahua, Oaxaca coast. The victims identified as Macarena González, Santiago Lastra and Benjamín Gamond. pic.twitter.com/WohhaCOfxj — Chikistrakiz (@chikistrakiz) May 14, 2023

He explained that there was “no reason, that they know of,” that is presumed to try to justify the attack. “Maybe the offender has a motive for doing what he did,” he suggested, adding: “They were very calm, they had just arrived at the place and they did not know so many people either ”.

“They were on vacation in a reserve, in a super quiet place, very content and happy… but they met this madman who attacked them with a machete and left Benja in intensive care.”

(Read: Collision between a trailer and a truck leaves at least 27 dead in Mexico)

Benjamin Gamond, the 23-year-old is the one who suffered the most serious injuries and for which he is currently hospitalized in serious condition in intensive care at the Ángel del Mar Hospital, in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca.

A young man identified as Cruz Irving, 21, was arrested as the main suspect in the attempted murder.

Asked about the injuries her son suffered, she commented: “Santiago has a cut on his arm, a fracture in his hand and a cut in his hand, because the fracture is from the machete blow.”

(You can read: Police in Brazil murdered four of their colleagues inside the station)

However, he stressed that Benjamin is the one who is in danger of his life due to the blows to his head: “Benja received three machete blows to the head. Now they were about to transfer it to Mexico City since they were on a very small island.”

Benjamin Gamond, the victim who is in serious condition

The 23-year-old tourist, who received three machete blows to his head, is admitted to intensive care at the Ángel del Mar hospital, and his brothers and friends they are raising money for the young man’s treatment.

On the afternoon of this Sunday, Benjamin was transferred to the Mexican capital aboard a medical plane, “with what is necessary” to mobilize him. The young man andHe is in an induced coma, with a “worrying” neurological picture.



(Also read: The reason why China wants to become a new global mediator)

Benjamin was the one suffered the worst injuries after the machete attack he gave them cross irvinga native of the Mexican city of Ometepec, in the state of Guerrero, currently in the custody of the Court.

Benjamín is a native of Córdoba, like his friend Santiago Lastra. Both play for the Tala Rugby Club, in the Cordovan capital.

This entity also joined the request for financial aid to assist Benja in his treatment on Mexican soil. “We need the collaboration of the entire black and white family for Benja and his family,” says the rugby club’s Facebook page.

On his Instagram account, Benjamín also has posts where he reflects his passion for travel and also for skateboarding. In addition, the young man recorded through his latest publications the great moments he lived in Mexico, where he went to travel and work, before receiving the brutal attack.

So, He is always seen smiling surrounded by incredible landscapes, as in different cenotes or also in a party with DJs and friends in Tulum.

(We recommend: They would slaughter thousands of kangaroos in Australia so that they do not starve: controversy)

Exactly the last photo that the young man published was five days ago at a party in the aforementioned city of Tulum. Over there, many of his followers and friends took advantage of the comments to express the wishes of a speedy recovery for him, and to send him “much strength and much light”.

Their relatives seek to accompany them

Despite the seriousness and unusualness of the situation, The mother of one of the victims indicated that they are in constant communication with the Argentine embassy and consulate in Mexico from where they receive the necessary advice.

“Medical care has been very good all the time and we have had the support of the Foreign Ministry from the beginning… immediately a person contacted me and was advising me on everything they could find out while there,” the woman concluded.

After the attack, which occurred for reasons that have not yet been determined, the victims received the assistance of locals and were transferred in a boat to the dry dock in the town of El Zapotalito. Once there, he took them aboard two Municipal Civil Protection ambulances to a hospital in Puerto Escondido with a diagnosis of serious injuries.

(It may interest you: Six lions were killed in Kenya for eating 11 goats and a dog)

Besides, Witnesses to the incident notified the police. who moved to the scene shortly after the attack.

Gamond’s family requested financial assistance to pay for medical expenses abroad. However, They still do not have details on when it could stabilize to return to Argentina.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from La Nación (Argentina) and El Comercio (Peru) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.