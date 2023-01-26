A sacristan killed and a priest seriously injured: this is the provisional balance sheet of an attack committed by a man armed with a machete in two churches in Algeciras, a Spanish city located a stone’s throw from Gibraltar. A rapid sequence of attacks, which ended with the arrest of the alleged attacker, of Moroccan nationality, which left several witnesses in a state of shock. While the investigators are trying to understand whether the motivation that prompted the attacker, still not officially identified, to act is of a terrorist nature.



01:13