“I’m fine, I’m safe and I’m safe.” With these words he expressed himself this Thursday Maria Corina Machado in a video that went viral on social networks after it became known that she had been detained by Nicolás Maduro’s Police after reappearing after 133 days of hiding in the massive demonstrations in Caracas. In some images in which the opposition leader appears dressed in a black raincoat, Machado assures that she has not been detainedsomething that is serving as a weapon between the Government and the opposition.

“Leaving the concentration in Chacao, Caracas, Machado was intercepted and knocked off the motorcycle on which she was traveling. In the event, firearms were detonated. She was forcibly taken away. During the period of her kidnapping was forced to record several videos and then she was released,” explained Comando Venezuela, Machado’s campaign team, two hours after announcing her “kidnapping.”

“Today is January 9, we went out to a wonderful rally, they chased me, I dropped my wallet on the street with my belongings and I’m fine, safe.. “Venezuela will be free,” says Machado in the images. According to them, the images disseminated by

For his part, the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, has accused Machado of carrying out “a false flag operation”, indirectly alluding to the arrest reported by his campaign team and the video that has circulated on networks.

Just about a couple of hours before, Comando Venezuela announced the arrest of the opponent, something that set off all the alarms and provoked the condemnation of a large part of the international community. “That María Corina is free does not minimize the fact that what happened, she was kidnapped in conditions of violence,” the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, denounced after her release from the Dominican Republic, where he intends to travel to Venezuela this Friday to take office as president. .





During the demonstrations this Thursday, which have occurred in all parts of Venezuela, there have also been two arrests in Maracaibowhere law enforcement has dispersed protests with tear gas.