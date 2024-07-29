Monday, July 29, 2024, 08:54











Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has rejected the election results after denouncing the existence of serious irregularities in the process and stating that her candidate, Edmundo González, won by a wide margin of votes. “We want to tell all Venezuelans and the entire world that Venezuela has a new president-elect and it is Edmundo González Urrutia. We won! Everyone knows it. This has been so overwhelming, so big, that we have won in all sectors of the country,” she said at a press conference after learning that the electoral commission had declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner with 51% of the votes.

The data handled by the opposition, however, are different. The Democratic Unitary Platform points out that the official leader has only 30% of the representation, while González Urrutia has obtained 70%. The percentages fit with the polls carried out during the campaign and, according to Corina Machado, with three independent surveys carried out at the polling stations after the end of the election day. “All the information of this process was collected and reported,” she explained, before denouncing that the electoral authorities “know what happened and what they intend to do. The entire international community knows this. All of it. Even those who were once allies. What has happened in Venezuela and the way in which people have voted for a change. What people have done to get to vote in all the communities, towns, villages. The hope of change and a peaceful transition.”

In this last case, the opposition leader has called on the army to “respect the popular sovereignty expressed in the vote” and has launched a message of calm because “violence is to violate the truth,” in reference to a possible fraud in the counting of the ballots. “We are going to defend the truth.”

Opposition delegates and witnesses denounced on Sunday the existence of irregularities in numerous polling stations, which was confirmed on Monday by candidate González Urrutia. In his opinion, “all the rules have been violated to the point that most of the minutes have not yet been delivered.” Omar Barboza, executive secretary of the Democratic Unitary Platform, has expressed the same opinion, declaring that the opposition party only has 30% of the minutes from the polling stations because its delegates were expelled from the remaining 70% of the centres during the election day. “The law has been violated in a hasty manner,” Barboza criticised, who has asked the National Electoral Commission “not to try to destroy the civic construction around” the process.

“Our message of reconciliation and peaceful change remains valid and we are convinced that the vast majority of Venezuelans aspire to it as well. Our struggle continues and we will not rest until the will of the Venezuelan people is respected,” González Urrutia added.