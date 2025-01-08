The opposition leader of Venezuela, María Corina Machado, called on all Venezuelans this Tuesday to attend the planned demonstrations in a “peaceful” manner. on the streets across the country this Thursdayone day before the presidential inauguration takes place, which both the current president, Nicolás Maduro, and the opposition Edmundo González intend to assume. Likewise, he has urged that all Venezuelans from the rest of the world go out to protest in their respective cities. “It is going to be a historic day for Venezuela and for democracy around the world,” Machado has declared, also confirming that she will come out of hiding and that she herself will participate in one of these demonstrations despite the threats of arrest against her and González.

Machado made these statements in a press conference he held this Tuesday with a large number of foreign media outlets. The opposition leader, who has appeared electronically because Its exact location has been unknown for months. He has urged that all Venezuelans be part of this “great demonstration”, in which he has asked that all attendees wear a t-shirt that is one of the colors that make up the Venezuelan flag.

“This Thursday, January 9, all Venezuelans inside and outside the country are summoned. In Venezuela it will be at ten in the morning in all cities and starting this Tuesday the official information will be published with the times and the different meeting points in the rest of the world,” said the opponent, who has called for it to be a peaceful protest attended by “all the Venezuelan people”, from young people to children and even grandparents: “It is a demonstration with family and with the energy of a swollen river. It is the pride of being Venezuelans and of being willing to do what has to be done to be free and so that our children return.”

“All the eyes of the world are on Venezuela”added the opposition leader, who has acknowledged that in the days leading up to the presidential inauguration this Friday there is “a lot of anguish about what could happen.” Despite this, he has sent his “absolute confidence” in all the people of Venezuela and in the strength that “has been built.”

“Today we face a moment like never before. We have been removing all the pillars from Maduro. The first, social control, with the July 28 elections, which were a collapse as a political movement. The second, legitimacy, given that Nobody in the world doubts that Edmundo González is the elected president. We have also taken away the international support it had, so that the only thing left for the regime is repression. The only thing left is to put fear into the Venezuelans and if we Venezuelans manage to overcome this fear together, there is no possible repression,” Machado stated.





Given this scenario, the former deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela has assured that this January 9 will be a day that all Venezuelans will want to “be part of”: “I wouldn’t miss that day for anything in the world. This is a historic day.”. “It is a unique day that history will write and that we will tell our children and grandchildren.”

On January 10, “a test for Maduro”

The national coordinator of Vente Venezuela has also spoken about what will happen on January 10, although she has limited herself to saying that this day It represents “a test for Maduro and for those who want to tie themselves within the system.” Likewise, he has assured that it will also be a test for “those governments that have not yet made a clear decision” about what happened in the last elections.

“Those governments that said they were waiting to see the minutes… we have already published them. Either you are with the Constitution or you are with tyranny. And the Constitution leaves no room for doubt: the one who gets the most votes is president and that is Edmundo González,” he highlighted.





He also had words about the international tour that González himself has taken in recent days, who has held meetings with the leaders of the United States, Argentina and Uruguay. Regarding the meeting with Joe Biden, he has declared that the meeting at the White House is a “very powerful message” because the opposition leader “has been recognized” by the president of the United States. In addition, he has pointed out that they also have the support of the incipient Trump Administration, so support for Venezuela by the United States will continue to be “a bipartisan cause, of Democrats and Republicans.” González Urrutia, however, has ended his visit to the country without the expected meeting with the president-elect.

Likewise, Machado has indicated that “within the Venezuelan Police and military” there are people right now who understand that “this is over.” “There are many police officers and soldiers who are making decisions and behind all of them are their children, their parents and their partners inviting them to be part of this,” he highlighted, again focusing on this Thursday’s demonstration: “There are many people with anguish and fear, but we are all in change together and all together we are unstoppable.”. “It’s going to be one of the most important days in Latin America.”