The team of the presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition of

Venezuela, María Corina Machado, announced this Wednesday the start of her campaign ahead of the elections scheduled for the second half of the yearwhose date has not yet been announced and in which they hope the anti-Chavista leader, disqualified from holding elected office, can participate.

The coordinator of the Vente Venezuela Organization (VV, a political movement led by Machado), Henry Alviárez, made the announcement at a press conference in which he explained that an “operational team” was formed that will carry out the “600K network”, a group that will organize the anti-Chavista campaign, with more than 600,000 citizens throughout the country.

“They (Chavismo) started an electoral campaign, we started ours. In an organized way, in a civic way (…) we are going to deploy this force,” said the politician, who warned that the “repression” and “the persecution “will not make them desist from their purpose.

María Corina Machado's electoral team Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

He explained that the functions of this conglomerate will be the capture of vvolunteers to encourage the participation of citizens inside and outside Venezuela.



The spokesperson assured that they will also organize these groups to defend the vote abroad, and asked the Electoral Branch to activate the voter registration to guarantee the participation of Venezuelans who live outside the country, a community made up of more than seven million people. , according to estimates by Governments and the United Nations.

In addition, he insisted that Machado's disqualification – dictated by the Comptroller General's Office, which prevents him from competing in elections until 2030 – “dissipated on October 22” in the opposition primaries, in which the former liberal deputy swept the 92nd .35 percent of the votes.

“We have complied with all the due formalities and now let them do what they have to do, we are doing what we have to do, which is to fan a libertarian flame (…) María Corina Machado is going to be a candidate, she is going to participate and she is going to be president of this country,” he sentenced.

While the opposition waits for her disqualification to be lifted through political negotiation with the Government, Chavismo has not yet defined who will be its candidate and President Nicolás Maduro has said that it is “very premature” to announce whether or not he will seek a third six-year term. in the power.

EFE