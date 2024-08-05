The presidential candidate of the Unitary Platform, Edmundo González Urrutia, and the leader of the entire opposition field, María Corina Machado, have published a letter, “in this decisive hour of the future of the republic,” addressed to “Venezuelans, military citizens and police officers,” in which they are urged to exercise awareness regarding the electoral results of July 28, in order to have them respected and “stand on the side of the people and their own families.”

The text, which comes to light at a time when the authorities have succeeded in instilling fear in the citizens with mass arrests of citizens, states that “Venezuela and the entire world know that in the last presidential elections, our victory was overwhelming. We obtained 67 percent of the votes, Maduro 30 percent. We won in all the states and in almost all the municipalities of Venezuela.”

“Nicolás Maduro refuses to acknowledge that he has been defeated by the country, and in the face of legitimate protest, he has launched a brutal offensive against leaders of democratic parties, civil activists, members of the polling station, and even ordinary citizens,” continues the statement signed by Edmundo González as “president-elect of Venezuela” and María Corina Machado as leader of the “democratic forces of Venezuela.”

The text asks the military to prevent hostile actions against citizens carried out by “groups organized by the Maduro leadership, outside the state. We know that in all components of the Armed Forces there remains the decision not to repress citizens who, peacefully, demand their rights and their victory. We Venezuelans are not enemies of the FAN.”

“You know that we have irrefutable proof of victory,” the letter adds. “The report by the Cartes Center is devastating regarding the conditions and the electoral result, while Maduro is trying to fabricate electoral results.”

In his television appearances, Nicolás Maduro has repeatedly stated that “there will be no forgiveness for fascism,” and he has expressed his confidence that the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice will resolve this problem, certifying his victory.

Maduro has also met with his supporters outside the Miraflores Palace, on Urdaneta Avenue, to proclaim himself “constitutional president-elect,” to vindicate the popular Chavista narrative and to proclaim “that we are right and we are strong,” referring several times to the existence of the “civic-military-police union,” an organizational principle of Chavismo since its founding, already installed as a fixed parameter in the Venezuelan state.

