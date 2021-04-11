The Lakers smile. Frank Vogel’s team, evicted a couple of weeks ago, is now invaded by a strange sense of optimism, as unexpected as it is deserved. On the one hand, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are closer to returning, so the wait is shortened and the stars return to complete a squad prepared to surround them, but not so much to play without them. On the other hand, they have achieved a victory in Brooklyn that nobody expected, before the NBA sensation and with a defensive display and a choral work that has filled Angelenos fans with joy, who have witnessed a real clinic against a rival almighty, getting a triumph that nobody counted on and hitting the table, with which they have shown that they can play beyond LeBron and Davis and that the bases that Frank Vogel has laid are solid even in the absence of two players who are much more than mere references.

Since LeBron’s injury against the Hawks, the Lakers have played 11 games, 12 if we count the one that injured the forward, who only played 10 minutes in it. In that period of time, the Angelenos have achieved four valuable victories that has cost a lot to get out but that had a single objective: to avoid the play-in, that seventh place that Luka Doncic’s Mavericks continue to occupy and that the Los Angeles franchise wants to know nothing about. Dispute that kind of preview that the NBA invented last year and it has doubled this season is not something the Lakers want, who have become leaders of the Western Conference and they were in relative comfort until LeBron’s injury, which has pushed them into the abyss in a season in which with a couple of bad weeks you can go back a lot in the rankings.

The Lakers have shown in Brooklyn why they are the best defense in the Western Conference and the second best in the NBA, only behind the Knicks of a Tom Thibodeau who has changed almost everything in the Big Apple. They have left a team that averages 119 points per game in just 101, with 43.8% in field goals and a very meager 18.5% in triples., thanks to an ignominious series of throws that has included 27 attempts and only 5 hits. Kevin Durant has remained at 22 points, and Kyrie Irving, desperate, at 18, with an expulsion included for an altercation with Dennis Schröder, who has also been fired for the same action, powered by the Nets star. LaMarcus Aldrige has gone to 12 points, but still poses problems in Steve Nash’s rotation, who loses in defense without Nicolas Claxton, a player whose minutes have been considerably reduced.

The Lakers ‘great game, by the way, can be summed up in one fact: before LeBron and Davis’ injury, the team’s defensive rating was 106.8. Now, without them, of 105.2. Until now, the Angelenos had only beaten teams winnable in LeBron’s absence, but with the victory against the Nets this dynamic is broken. Oh, and as many as eight players surpassed 10 points, with special mention for the two recent signings: Ben McLemore, who went to 17 hammering the Nets from the triple (5 of 10, 19 of 34 for the Lakers in the game, a spectacular figure); Y Andre Drummond, who had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds in just over 20 minutes and left Marc Gasol (in street clothes due to a muscular problem, in theory) without playing for the second consecutive game. Together with them, they all stood out and Talen Horton-Tucker, who added 14 points and 11 assists, a personal record in this last statistical section. Definitely, great game of the Lakers, which save a new bullet, cut the waiting time of their stars and show that they are a real team. Smiles in LA It can’t be otherwise.