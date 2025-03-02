The Czech Tomas Machac He consecrated champion of the Mexican Tennis Open-2025, at the Acapulco spa, on Saturday by winning in the final Alejandro Davidovich in two sets with partials of 7-6 (8/6) and 6-2.

Machac, 25 of the ranking and eighth in planting, achieved victory over Davidovich Fokina, number 48 in the world, in an hour with 37 minutes.

In this way, the 24 -year -old Czech tennis player achieved his first title in the ATP Tour.

Machac is the second Czech player who is crowned in the Mexican Open. The first was Jirí Novák in 1998.