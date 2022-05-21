Seven years after the farewell of Lube in Macerata and 41 years after the only precedent of a women’s volleyball team in the A1 series, Cus Macerata with the Czech Republic player Hana Vlasakova who was its emblem in the 1981- seasons. 82 and 1982-83 great volleyball returns to the capital. Cbf Balducci Macerata wins at the tie break (28-26, 15-25, 25-10, 15-25, 15-12) an incredible match with two sets in balance, first and fifth and the others clearly won by the teams. Pizzolato, Malik and Michieletto among the protagonists of the enterprise that sees this club crown a dream. Taborelli (top scorer) in Mondovì was not enough for the company.

Fontescodella full

–

It is played in a very crowded Fontescodella with fans like not seen since the days of Lube volleyball. Complete teams and in the sextets announced for this challenge with no return that is worth the promotion to A1. A lot of tension and nervousness in the initial stages with Malik’s attack launches the CBF at 12-9: good holding and ball change of the Macerata players but in the middle of the set the Hardeman lights up and three consecutive errors of the Macerata overturn the inertia of the challenge launching Mondovì on 17-20: Macerata does not give up, he goes back up to the wall of Fiesoli that signs the new parity. Final point to point, with Pizzolato ((9 points and 80%) and Fiesoli (5) great protagonists, even if Macerata wins the game thanks to two consecutive Lpm mistakes in the fourth set ball. Mondovì starts again strong in the second with Hardeman who is the absolute protagonist. brings his team to 5-8. Cbf Balducci not arrived in this fraction, with Taborelli who signs the 7-11 which becomes an early sentence in a partial not played by the Marche who disappear from the field and for Mondovì it is easy game to conquer the point that puts the challenge back in balance. In the third the CBF finds efficiency in attack and on the block, also finding the first aces (4) of his game. And so he goes back 10-6. Guests even more foul while Macerata finds resources also from the service with the first aces of his game that fix the score at 15-9. A photocopy of the previous set, with the Marches playing the lion’s share this time and the spectator Lpm unable to parry the opponents’ blows. lio Mondovì in the fourth, with Macerata putting a few mistakes too many that makes her sink 5-11. It is once again a one-way set, this time for the guests who by magic rediscover compactness and solidity that seemed lost previously while Macerata seems to come out of the game again before technically and above all mentally. And so it is inevitable that the tie-break decides victory and promotion. Where the walls of Fiesoli and the attacks of Malik make the difference and deliver the game and promotion to the Marche.