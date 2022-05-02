Macerata, the 4-year-old girl who fell from a third floor is in serious condition. The police investigate the dynamics of the incident

Tragedy a Macerata: one Indian little girl 4 years old fell from the balcony of her house, on the third floor of an apartment building. The little girl was rescued by an ambulance and transported in very serious conditions to the hospital in Turrets of Ancona.

The 118 staff, who intervened on the spot together with the firefighters, also rescued the mom of the little girl, also of Indian origin, who had a wound in her wrists; now the woman is hospitalized in Macerata.

A few passersby gave the alarm after noticing the child’s body on the sidewalk. At the moment, it’s unclear whether it was one disgrace or a desperate gesture of the woman, who was at home with her husband: the Macerata prosecutor’s office is investigating the matter, which took place this afternoon, around 5 pm, and has entrusted the carabinieri and police with the task of hearing some witnesses and the woman’s relatives.

From what was learned, when she was rescued little girl she was conscious and doctors found her some fractures, a pneumothorax and what appears to be a minor stab wound to her neck. The staff of the mobile team and the forensics are reconstructing the story, also with the help of witnesses, some of whom were present inside the apartment, to understand whether it was a misfortune or not.

The police have circumscribed the area in front of the building from which the baby girl, after a flight of about 10 meters, and the necessary surveys were carried out to clarify the dynamics of the accident and give useful elements to the prosecutor of MacerataStefania Ciccioli, who coordinates the investigations.

