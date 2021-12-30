Fire in an apartment in Macerata: two elderly people died

A fire, broke out this morning in their house, and ‘ cost his life to two people: Alberto Cameli, aged 66, and his sister Anna, aged 65, handicapped. The dog and cat who lived with them also died in the flames.

The alarm went off this morning around 7: the neighbors noticed a strong smell of burning and called the fire brigade, who tamed the flames and secured the entire building. When the rescuers entered the house, on the second floor of a building in via Severini, they discovered the bodies of the victims: the man was in the kitchen and the woman in the bedroom. The apartment has been seized: police and firefighters are investigating to understand the cause of the fire.