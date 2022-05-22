They mistreat an autistic minor at school, 2 arrests in Tolentino

A support teacher from a high school in Tolentino (Macerata) and an assistant for autonomy and communication ended up under house arrest.and for mistreating an autistic student. The investigations, conducted by the carabinieri, were triggered by a teacher from the same school, who allegedly witnessed the teacher’s anomalous behavior. The personnel of the Arma, coordinated by the public prosecutor Rita Barbieri and acting prosecutor of Macerata, Claudio Rastrelli, also investigated through the use of environmental wiretapping and video cameras.

The two women are accused of the crime of aggravated ill-treatment and the investigating judge accepted the request for a precautionary measure for both. According to what was reported today by the commander of the operations department of the Macerata carabinieri, colonel Massimiliano Mengasini, the student was subjected to “reproaches, threats, denigration and even slaps”.

The girl, who is a minor, instead of being integrated with the other classmates, was accompanied to another classroom but teacher and assistant, instead of helping her in the lessons, “they talked on their mobile phones, filled out forms, made requests and when they asked for help the two teachers reacted badly, even using words in dialect and blasphemies “. “A girl for whom the experience at school had become intolerable”, concluded the captain of the carabinieri Giuliana Maggi. Teacher and assistant will be heard in the next few days.

