The little girl was at home with her parents. The police are checking the dynamics

MACERATA. A 4-year-old girl, in circumstances yet to be verified, fell on the sidewalk from the third floor of a building in via Dante Alighieri in Macerata. The little she, according to an initial reconstruction, around 16 she would have fallen from a window while she was at home with her father and mother, of Indian origin, from a height of about ten meters.

The child is currently hospitalized, on a reserved prognosis, in the Reanimation Department of the Salesi maternal and child hospital in Ancona. The Flying Squad, directed by Commissioner Matteo Luconi, carried out a long inspection of the house and surveys in collaboration with the Scientific Police (in particular on the window and on the adjacent balcony of the house) to ascertain whether the fall was accidental or caused. Firefighters also intervened on the spot. According to what has been learned, in addition to the crashed child, the health workers also rescued the child’s mother, found at home with injuries to her wrists: the woman was transported to the hospital in Macerata. Investigators are now trying to reconstruct what happened.