A 24-year-old university student from Abruzzo was found dead in the apartment where she lived in via Severini in Macerata. Her roommate raised the alarm. According to the very first reconstructions, the girl would have died in the bathroom while she was taking a shower. There are no obvious signs of violence. The hypotheses could be illness, overdose or suicide.

The carabinieri of Macerata arrived on the spot, to try to reconstruct the causes of the tragedy. At present, the inspection is still ongoing. The 118 personnel were also on site, but they were unable to do anything for the girl.