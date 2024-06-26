From ‘Qua le Zampe’ focused on the relationship with pets to ‘Piccole Zampe grow’, dedicated to reproduction, pregnancy and the first stages of life, passing through ‘At school with Vetdinosauro’ focused on dinosaurs, evolution and domestication, up to ‘Con la Zampa, a lesson in One Health’. These are some of the projects and themes brought to schools by the National Association of Italian Veterinary Doctors (Anmvi), which presented the results of over 10 years of training activities with children this morning in Rome. “Anmvi’s veterinary teaching projects are conducted exclusively by veterinary doctors – explains Silvia Macelloni, coordinator and scientific manager of Anmvi’s teaching activities – Structured uniformly throughout the national territory, they are designed by each teacher according to the needs of the class , thus facilitating the achievement of teachers’ educational, training and didactic objectives”.

“Anmvi’s veterinary education projects – he continues – accompany children towards respect, acceptance and acceptance of what is different from themselves; they show the child a different way of seeing the world, giving a broadening of perspectives. For children having a veterinary doctor in the classroom represents the possibility of observing and learning about multiformity, of integrating the knowledge acquired in the different subjects, of being able to talk about oneself through the filter of the animal and lay the foundations for fully living the relationship with it”.

The Anmvi projects were born in 2011 and, for the last 4 years, have been supported by Msd Animal Health. Currently “the target is primary schools, but the projects are adaptable and available for an audience ranging from nursery school to high school. The appreciation from children, teachers and school managers – concludes Macelloni – has always been excellent”.