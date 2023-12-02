It started to fall 0.7 centimeters per second, according to João Henrique Caldas; only 1 meter is on maximum alert

The mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas (União Brasil), said in video announced this Saturday (Dec 2, 2023) that the rate of soil sinking in the region has slowed down. Stated that the latest technical bulletin from mine 18 of Braskem indicates that the fall is 0.7 centimeters per hour. It reached 5 cm/h at its strongest.

“We have a tendency to reduce subsidence in that region”he said. “We cannot say that it will stabilize, but this is the path to stabilization”.

According to him, the bulletin is from Civil Defense. Of the 12 DGPS (Differential GPS) – which measure the subsidence of the area in the region –, only 1 is on high alert. Previously, there were 6 DGPS with this degree of severity.

Watch:

On his X (formerly Twitter) profile, JHC declared that he is “urgently disarm the platforms” and unite Maceió with the aim of taking care of the population. “We will fight for the punishment of those responsible, between Braskem and those who authorized this”, he declared.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Wednesday (Nov 29), Maceió City Hall declared a state of emergency in the city for 180 days. The cause is the imminent risk of collapse of a Braskem mine, located in the Mundaú lagoon region, in the Mutange neighborhood. The following day, the risk map was expanded and, as a result, residents of the Bom Parto region were included in the relocation program.

According to the State government, the mines are caves opened by the extraction of rock salt during decades of mining, but which were being closed since the SGB (Brazilian Geological Service) confirmed that the activity carried out by Braskem caused the geological phenomenon in the region.

The governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB), created a crisis office to monitor the situation and possible collapses. If the scenario is confirmed, large craters could form in the affected areas.

Dantas criticized Braskem’s relationship with Maceió City Hall. He stated that the agreement reached between them is harming the population of the affected regions.

The government reported that monitoring in the region was reinforced after 5 earthquakes recorded in November alone. According to the general coordinator of the State’s Civil Defense, Colonel Moisés Melo, a rupture could cause a cascade effect on other mines.

“We don’t know the intensity, but it’s certain that a large part of the city will feel it. And we have other problems. If there is a disruption in this region, we could have several services affected, such as the water supply in part of the city and also the energy and gas supply. Certainly, the entire capital will feel the tremors if these chain caves rupture.”declared Melo.