The city of Maceio announced this Friday (June 18, 2021) the resignation of the secretary of Tourism, Sport and Leisure Ricardo Santa Ritta, after the negative repercussion of his publication on the use of the swastika. After “discovering” that using elements that refer to Nazism is a crime in Brazil, the secretary wrote on Thursday night (June 19) that “I thought that freedom of expression would allow”.

The speech soon caused a stir on the internet. Given the repercussions, Ricardo made other publications trying to justify himself. He stated that he was not aware of the law and that the post had been just a “personal opinion”. “I found the discussion on freedom of expression interesting as a result”, said.

“I believe that I was never offended by other people’s opinions. But I have to understand that some people are bothered by mine. Forgiveness! Excuse. Although I didn’t mention anyone, nor did I address anyone, “ wrote next.

The publications were made after a 17-year-old boy was expelled from a shopping mall in Caruaru, Pernambuco, for wearing a swastika on his arm.

The secretary’s profile has been deactivated on Twitter. It is not known if he was banned or preferred to disable the page.

Ricardo Santa Ritta is affiliated with the PDT. However, the president of the party, Carlos Lupi, said the acronym of Alagoas “will enter with the necessary processing” for your expulsion, as it is “incoherent to maintain your membership”.

The governor of Alagoas, Renan Filho (MDB), spoke about the case when answering a user who said that Ricardo was secretary of state. “Not from the State. He is secretary of the Municipality of Maceió”, corrected.

In Brazil, the Law 7716/1989 determines imprisonment from 1 to 3 years and a fine for whoever “manufacture, commercialize, distribute or transmit symbols, emblems, ornaments, badges or advertising that use the swastika or swastika for purposes of spreading Nazism”.

