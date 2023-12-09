admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/12/2023 – 21:46

The speed of soil movement in the area of ​​Braskem’s mine 18, in the Mutange neighborhood, in Maceió (AL), accelerated once again and reached 0.54 centimeters per hour, according to a bulletin from the Municipal Civil Defense released on Saturday night, 9. In the morning, the speed recorded was 0.35 centimeters per hour. The risk is of collapse.

In the last 24 hours, the ground has given way by 13 centimeters. Since the collapse risk warning was issued on November 29, the ground has sunk 2.24 meters.

As a precaution, the recommendation is that the population does not travel in the unoccupied area until a new update from the Civil Defense. The neighborhood had already been vacated due to the risk of collapse. The region is on the edge of the Mundaú lagoon and close to the old Training Center of Centro Sportivo Alagoano (CSA), a local football club, and has been monitored for years.

The situation was considered “stable” until on November 30 of this year, after new tremors were felt in the region, the Civil Defense declared a state of emergency for the possible collapse.

The soil instability was caused by the extraction of rock salt, sodium chloride used in the production of caustic soda and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), by the Braskem petrochemical company until 2019. Other neighborhoods also suffer from the problem and had abandoned houses.

Mine 18 is one of 35 cavities opened by Braskem. It had 500 thousand cubic meters, according to the city hall. It is not yet possible to predict the size of the crater that will form with the possible collapse.

The Alagoas Environmental Institute fined Braskem more than R$72 million for the damage caused to the Mutange neighborhood. The company has already received 20 fines since 2018. A CPI on Braskem’s actions, to investigate the impacts of rock salt extraction in Maceió, will be installed on Tuesday, 12th, in the Senate.