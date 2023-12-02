Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/12/2023 – 17:45

Residents of the Flexais region, neighboring the rock salt extraction area in Maceió, must have their homes inspected to identify risks resulting from mining by the petrochemical company Braskem.

After a demonstration this Friday (1st), with a road block, leaders from the area were received by the city hall. They want to be included in the relocation program and compensated by Braskem.

The city hall’s press office informed that the next meeting should take place on December 11th, when the next steps will be defined.

Community leader Mauricio Sarmento participated in the meeting and stated that it was positive. Residents are waiting for the request for relocation to be met, as the region would also be at imminent risk.

Despite not being included among the regions at risk of sinking by the state authorities, Flexais is socially isolated after the displacement of five neighboring neighborhoods since 2019. It is only possible to access it by passing through the regions that are now deserted after the removal of the population.

Braskem reported that it follows the map of priority lines for family relocation, as defined by Civil Defense.