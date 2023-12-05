Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/12/2023 – 22:14

The Environmental Institute (IMA) of Alagoas announced this Tuesday, 5th, that it fined Braskem more than R$ 72 million for environmental damage and the risk of mine 18, located in the Mutange region, in Maceió, collapsing. anytime. According to the IMA, the agency has already fined the petrochemical company 20 times since 2018.

The amount of the fine is the sum of two fines. The first is being applied due to environmental degradation “resulting from activities that, directly or indirectly, affect the safety and well-being of the population, generating unfavorable conditions for social and economic activities”, says the IMA, in a statement. “The fine in this specific case is R$70,274,316.30.”

The other fine, of more than R$2 million, is being applied because Braskem allegedly omitted information about mine 18. “In addition to this fine, Braskem will also respond for the omission of information about the obstruction of the mine 18 cavity, detected on 11/07/2023, when the company carried out the sonar examination prior to beginning its completion, in non-compliance with Operating License No. 2023.18011352030.Exp.Lon. The fine is R$2,027,143.92.”

The company was contacted for the report, but did not respond about the fine until the text was published. Regarding security measures around the mine, the company has highlighted that it carries out constant monitoring. IMA is the body responsible for applying environmental measures in Alagoas.

Due to the risk of collapse of mine 18, Braskem canceled its participation in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-28) last Monday, 4. Petroquímica justified that it thought it better to suspend presentations at the event so that the crisis in the capital of Alagoas did not overshadow “technical discussions” that the company would take to the conference.

This Tuesday, the mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas (PL), JHC, announced that the operational level of the situation at mine 18 was reduced from “maximum alert” to just “alert”. Civil Defense records a sinking speed of 0.27 cm per hour and the accumulated vertical displacement of the well is 1.86m. In the last 24 hours, the ground has given way by 6.2 cm.

The pace of this sinking increases for the second day in a row. On Monday, the 4th, Civil Defense recorded a speed of 0.26 cm per hour, a small increase compared to that recorded in the morning of the same day: 0.25 cm per hour – the speed reached 5 cm /hour on November 29th.

Mine 18 is one of 35 cavities opened by Braskem for the exploration and extraction of rock salt, a sodium chloride used to produce caustic soda and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

The company began its activities in the city of Alagoas in the 1970s and ended the extraction of rock salt in 2019. A year earlier, in March 2018, Maceió had recorded earthquakes, which caused cracks in streets and walls in five neighborhoods . More than 55,000 people were forced to leave their homes that year.

Because of these cracks, the 35 mines opened by Braskem began to be closed. The situation was considered stable until last week, when on the night of last Wednesday, the 29th, tremors were felt again in the region and more than 20 families had to be removed from their homes due to a court decision.

In recent days, Braskem has declared that it “continues to be mobilized and monitoring the situation at mine 18, located in the Mutange neighborhood, in Maceió, and taking all appropriate measures to minimize the impact of possible occurrences”. The company states that “the risk area on the map defined by the municipal Civil Defense is 100% unoccupied.”

The company says that the Civil Defense of Maceió has not recorded any more microseisms and asks that “all prevention and safety measures for people must be respected”. “Braskem’s service areas around mine 18 remain isolated, and 24-hour monitoring continues to be shared with the authorities.”