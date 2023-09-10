Many opportunities for the Azzurri, only one goal scored and one conceded. The European Championship qualifying match between Italy and North Macedonia ends 1-1 and for Luciano Spalletti’s new Italy it becomes practically essential to win on Tuesday at San Siro against Ukraine. There were many chances already in the first half, starting from the post hit by Tonali to which were added two very tasty chances for Cristante and Politano, but the Azzurri are still missing the goal. The hosts managed the ball less, but they came close to taking the lead with Miovski who, all alone, dived to head wide of nothing. The second half – with Zaniolo replacing Politano – began in the Italian direction, with captain Ciro Immobile’s goal in the 47th minute headed after Barella’s crossbar. However, Macedonia didn’t give up, they had a couple of good opportunities with Elmas and in the 81st minute Bardhi unleashed a powerful free kick that went past Donnarumma, who was not entirely without blame. The result no longer changes.