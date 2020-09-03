Spain

The Selection of Luis de la Fuente faces this clash with many casualties and also with a good sum of new faces. La Rojita leads their qualifying group to the Euro U21 with six points ahead of the second (Israel), and a victory today in Skopje would mean a giant step forward for the Spanish. The heavyweights of Luis de la Fuente have already crossed the border to reach the absolute, such as Dani Olmo, Ferrán, Eric García and Óscar, who will face Germany today. It’s time for the relays, and Riqui Puig, Dani Gómez and Aleñá have something to say.

As to follow: Riqui Puig. Barça’s great hope is also for the National Team. Today he will assume stripes with La Rojita, and will share a creation area with Aleñá.