Jorginho, Berardi, Donnarumma & C .: the elimination will affect the evaluations of the players (and also on any renewals) reducing the asset value of the clubs
Let’s not be apocalyptic now. It is not that with the elimination the blues have lost all their value. A breath of wind, a deviation of one centimeter, and now we would be here to play the World Cup in Portugal. But not going to Qatar is a bad blow and soon everyone will notice it: the clubs, at the time of the transfer market, and the players, when it is time for the renewal.
#Macedonia #expensive #clubs #blues #lose
