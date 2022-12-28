The future Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Márcio Macedo (PT-SE), announced this Wednesday (28.Dec.2022) 2 names that will compose its ministerial team. The former president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Maria Fernanda Coelho, 61, will be the executive secretary of the folder.

Tânia Maria Saraiva de Oliveira, coordinator of ABJD (Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy), will be a special advisor for matters of social participation and diversity. Announcements were made on the profile of the twitter of the future head of the folder.

The future executive secretary of the General Secretariat, commanded by Macêdo, delivered a report to the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in early December. In the document, he proposed 12 changes in Caixa’s guidelines. She was quoted to take over the state-owned company again.

Maria Fernanda has been a Caixa employee since 1984. In 2006, she became president of the bank, where she stayed until 2011. The executive left after cases of fraud at Banco Panamericano. After leaving office, she was listed on the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank).

Tânia Oliveira is a lawyer and member of GCcrim (Grupo Candango de Criminologia) of Unb (University of Brasilia). During the transitional government, she was part of the organization and writing team for the final report.

The General Secretariat is an important ministry due to its proximity to the Presidency of the Republic. Whoever occupies the position dispatches from inside the Planalto Palace. It has influence, for example, on the president’s agenda.

Here is Macêdo’s post on Twitter:

Here are the 21 ministers announced so far who will compose the 1st echelon of Lula’s government. In all, the PT’s Esplanada will be composed of 37 ministers, with another 16 names to be indicated.

